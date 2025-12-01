Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; Bank Nifty tops 60,000 for the first time
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, December 01, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index jumped 0.27 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.52 per cent.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets opened gap-up on Monday, December 1, with the benchmark indices hitting record highs, after the Q2FY26 gross domestic product (GDP) growth surged to a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent. Besides, strength in Asian markets, too, aided the sentiment.
The BSE Sensex index was at 85,994 levels, higher by 288 points or 0.34 per cent, after hitting an all-time high of 86,159 in opening deals. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 26,290, gaining 87 points or 0.33 per cent. It hit a record high of 26,325.8 earlier today. Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, SBI, Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel, L&T, Trent, HCL Tech, Infosys, Reliance Industries, M&M, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were some of the top gainers on the Sensex today, advancing up to 1.3 per cent. On the downside, only ITC, Bajaj Finance, and Titan were in the red, down up to 1.13 per cent.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index jumped 0.27 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.52 per cent.
Among sectors, the Nifty Bank index hit a record high, topping the 60,000-mark for the first time ever. The index gained 0.4 per cent and touched a new high of 60,114.05.
Besides, the Nifty Metal, and the Nifty PSU Bank indices rose 0.8 per cent each.
9:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Escorts Kubota rises 1% on November auto sales data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Escorts Kubota share price was trading 1 per cent higher on the BSE, hitting a high of ₹3,891.9 per share.
The rise in Escorts' shares came after the automobile company reported its November auto sales data.
The rise in Escorts' shares came after the automobile company reported its November auto sales data.
Escorts Kubota Limited said its Agri Machinery Business sold 10,580 tractors in November 2025, registering a growth of 17.9 per cent, as against 8,974 tractors sold in November 2024.
While domestic tractor sales were at 10,122 tractors in November, up 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y, exports soared nearly 88 per cent on year to 458 tractors.
Meanwhile, Escorts Kubota Limited's Construction Equipment Business Division sold 452 machines in November 2025, as against 481 machines sold in November 2024.
While domestic tractor sales were at 10,122 tractors in November, up 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y, exports soared nearly 88 per cent on year to 458 tractors.
Meanwhile, Escorts Kubota Limited's Construction Equipment Business Division sold 452 machines in November 2025, as against 481 machines sold in November 2024.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened for trading on Monday.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded higher by 0.27 per cent, and 0.52 per cent, respectively.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Monday.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 26,320
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 122.85 points or 0.14 per cent at a record high of 26,325.80.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 86,066
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Monday's trading session at 86,065.92, lower by 359.25 points or 0.42 per cent.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 123 pts in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 26,325.80, higher by 122.85 points or 0.47 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 359 pts in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex added 359.25 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 86,065.92 in pre-opening session on Monday.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opens higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opens higher on Monday, Dec 1. The domestic currency opened 2 paise stronger at 89.44 per US dollar vs Friday's close of 89.46/$
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy on Privi Speciality Chemicals; sees 25% upside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on Privi Speciality Chemicals with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹3,960 per share, implying 25.2 per cent upside from Friday’s close of ₹3,162.05.
The brokerage expects strong compounding, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 per cent in revenue, 34 per cent in Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and 46 per cent in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) over FY25–28, driven by capacity expansion, a richer product mix and scale-up in green chemistry.
Privi Speciality Chemicals is an aroma chemical maker and exporter with a portfolio of 75 products, has over three decades of operating history and strong in-house research and development (R&D) capabilities. READ MORE
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GAIL outlook brightens as tariff hike, volume revival boost FY27 prospects
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GAIL India’s medium-term earnings outlook has strengthened, with recent tariff revisions, improving transmission volumes and resilient gas marketing performance positioning the state-run utility for robust growth from FY27 onwards, analysts said.
While the latest integrated tariff hike announced by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) fell marginally short of expectations, both Nomura and Motilal Oswal analysts see attractive value emerging at current valuations, underpinned by strong free cash flows and a favourable demand environment. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks steady as US rate-cut optimism lifts risk sentiment; yen firms
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks made a steady start on Monday to the final month of 2025 as US rate-cut optimism lifted risk sentiment ahead of economic data, while the yen firmed, with investors weighing the prospect of a near-term rate hike. The spotlight in the currency market has been on the Japanese yen, which strengthened to 155.64 per US dollar as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda took the stage in Nagoya, Japan with investors parsing his comments for cues on the timing of the next hike.
Ueda said in a speech to business leaders that the central bank will consider the "pros and cons" of raising interest rates at its next policy meeting in December. In stocks, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady at 703.19, having gained 23.5 per cent so far this year and on course for its best annual gain since 2017. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 per cent in early trading. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,29,810; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,84,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,84,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,18,990.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,810 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,30,680 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,960.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,18,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,19,790 in Chennai. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
-- New record highs for the Nifty appear set to become the new norm, buoyed by India’s Q2 FY26 GDP print of 8.2 per cent and broad-based sectoral strength.
-- The lingering question is whether FPIs will return in force; on Friday, FIIs were net sellers to the tune of 3,796 crore. Attention now turns to whether foreign investors shift from steady offloading to meaningful buying on hopes of further rate cuts, earnings upgrades and India’s rising weight in global indices.
-- Geopolitically, Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s 4–5 December visit for the 23rd Annual Summit adds a layer of strategic significance.
-- Technically, the Nifty remains above its 21-DMA (25,886), 50-DMA (25,554), 100-DMA (25,223) and 200-DMA (24,578), with auto stocks in focus as the Nifty Auto Index scales fresh highs ahead of November wholesale numbers.
-- Preferred trades: Nifty (26,203) — buy at CMP, stop 25,771, targets 26,310/26,421, with aggressive targets at 26,700–27,000; Bank Nifty (59,753) — buy at CMP, stop 58,371, targets 59,900/60,300, with aggressive targets at 60,700–61,000. The chart setup remains bullish on Cummins India, HDFC Bank and Glenmark on early intraday dips.
-- Top pick: M&M (CMP 3,757) — buy at CMP, stop 3,611, targets 3,787/3,813, with an aggressive target at 3,977; momentum remains robust above 3,787, with key interweek support at 3,641 and 200-DMA at 3,179.
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities
-- New record highs for the Nifty appear set to become the new norm, buoyed by India's Q2 FY26 GDP print of 8.2 per cent and broad-based sectoral strength.
-- The lingering question is whether FPIs will return in force; on Friday, FIIs were net sellers to the tune of 3,796 crore. Attention now turns to whether foreign investors shift from steady offloading to meaningful buying on hopes of further rate cuts, earnings upgrades and India's rising weight in global indices.
-- Geopolitically, Russian President, Vladimir Putin's 4–5 December visit for the 23rd Annual Summit adds a layer of strategic significance.
-- Technically, the Nifty remains above its 21-DMA (25,886), 50-DMA (25,554), 100-DMA (25,223) and 200-DMA (24,578), with auto stocks in focus as the Nifty Auto Index scales fresh highs ahead of November wholesale numbers.
-- Preferred trades: Nifty (26,203) — buy at CMP, stop 25,771, targets 26,310/26,421, with aggressive targets at 26,700–27,000; Bank Nifty (59,753) — buy at CMP, stop 58,371, targets 59,900/60,300, with aggressive targets at 60,700–61,000. The chart setup remains bullish on Cummins India, HDFC Bank and Glenmark on early intraday dips.
-- Top pick: M&M (CMP 3,757) — buy at CMP, stop 3,611, targets 3,787/3,813, with an aggressive target at 3,977; momentum remains robust above 3,787, with key interweek support at 3,641 and 200-DMA at 3,179.
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 5 top quant multi-factor 'Buy' ideas from Motilal Oswal for December 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quant multi-factor watchlist for December 2025 by Neil Jha Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the Motilal Oswal Financial Services universe with a ‘Buy’ rating. READ MORE
First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:46 AM IST