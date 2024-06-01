Exit polls predict BJP will continue to be dominant force in Uttar Pradesh

The 18th Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh was conducted over seven phases, spanning from April 19th to June 1st, to elect 80 of its parliamentarians. The bypolls for Dadraul, Lucknow East, Gainsari, and Duddhi assembly constituencies were also held alongside the Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal are the only states where the 2024 Indian general elections were held in all seven phases.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress contested the Lok Sabha polls 2024 in alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The SP and allies contested 63 seats, while the Congress fought on 17 seats.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh took place across seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Phase 1 voting was on April 19, Phase 2 (April 26), Phase 3 (May 7), Phase 4 (May 13), Phase 5 (May 20), Phase 6 (May 25), and Phase 7 (June 1). The votes from all seven phases will be counted on June 4.

What do the 2024 exit polls result say?

In exit polls 2024, ABP-CVoter predicted that the BJP will secure 62-66 seats, whereas the Congress will get 15-17 seats. News 18 Mega Exit Poll showed that the NDA alliance will get 68-71 seats, and the INDIA bloc 9-12 seats.

Axis My India has predicted 64–67 seats for the BJP-led NDA, which is likely to continue its domination in Uttar Pradesh. The exit poll has predicted 7–9 seats for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and 1–3 seats for the Congress. The BSP is expected to win just one seat.





2019 Lok Sabha elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got the maximum number of seats, 62 out of 80, whereas its alliance partner Apna Dal (S) won two seats. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 10 seats, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) got only five. The Congress party managed to win just one seat, Rae Bareli.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP stamped its best ever performance when the saffron party won 71 seats out of 80 in the state.

