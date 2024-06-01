Will Yogendra Yadav be proved right? Here is what exit polls suggest

Indian activist, psephologist, and politician Yogendra Yadav had predicted that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to secure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with Narendra Modi at the helm, it may not be a sweeping success like the last two general elections. Exit polls, however, paint a different picture, with five different polls predicting a clear majority for the BJP.

What do the exit polls say for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

News 24-Today's Chanakya and India Today-Axis My India predictions aligned with BJP's "400 paar" target.

News 24 said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may secure 400 seats, give or take 15 seats. For the Opposition INDIA bloc, the agency predicted 107 seats, with 36 going to others.

According to the ABP-CVoter Survey, the NDA is predicted to win 353-383 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc is expected to secure 152-182 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

News18 Mega Exit Poll anticipates NDA to claim 355-370 seats, with INDIA bloc securing 125-140 seats and other parties winning 42-52 seats. While, Times Now-ETG Poll forecasts NDA to win 358 seats, followed by 152 for the INDIA bloc, and 33 for others.

What do other exit polls predict for Lok Sabha 2024?

- Jan Ki Baat Poll: Predicts 362-392 seats for the NDA and 141-161 for the INDIA bloc.

- India TV-CNX Poll: Projects 371-401 seats for the NDA and 109-139 seats for the opposition alliance.

- News Nation Poll: Estimates 342-378 seats for the NDA and 153-169 for the INDIA bloc.

Yogendra Yadav's predictions for Congress, BJP, NDA and INDIA bloc

Yogendra Yadav had predicted a stronger influence for both the Congress and the INDIAbloc and saw the BJP barely securing a majority. These were Yadav's predictions:

BJP:240-260 seats

NDA: 35-45 seats

Congress: 85 to 100 seats

INDIA bloc: 120 to 135 seats





He said that the BJP will find it difficult to exceed 260 seats and almost impossible to reach 300 seats.

Congress is expected to secure between 85 and 100 seats, a significant increase from 2019, with the INDIA bloc winning between 120 and 135 seats. Opposition alliance would overall secure 205 to 235 seats, challenging BJP.

With the counting of votes scheduled for June 4, it remains to be seen whose predictions are closer to the actual results.





