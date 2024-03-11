Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Congress CEC meet today to finalise more candidates

The Congress party's second meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) will be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi today evening, news agency ANI reported that the talks will be held on the Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. The meeting has been convened at 6:00 pm and will be chaired by party national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi are also expected to attend the meeting. Earlier, Congress released its first list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies on March 8. The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura. Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka, six from Chhattisgarh, and four from Telangana.

Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram today stated that if the Constitution is amended according to the BJP-RSS agenda, it will be the end of parliamentary democracy, federalism, rights of the minorities, and English being one of the two official languages. This came after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's statement that his party needs a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution. On X, Chidambaram wrote, "The BJP's intention to amend the Constitution was never a secret. Dozens of BJP leaders in private conversations have said that India must be a Hindu Rashtra, that Hindi must be the sole official language of India and the central government must be strong and prevail over the state governments.