INDIA bloc will form govt at Centre after June 4: Lalu's jibe at PM Modi

Earlier in the day, the RJD supremo accused the NDA of intending to change the constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term

Lalu Prasad Yadav,Lalu Prasad,Lalu, Rohini Acharya
File image of Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reported "God sent" remark and claimed that INDIA bloc will form government at the Centre after June 4.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.

Talking to reporters here, Lalu said, "Modi calls him 'avtar' (messenger of god). He (Modi) says he is not biological but a messenger of God. We will know the results soon. PM Modi is gone now. We (INDIA bloc) will form the government on June 4."

Lalu's remarks come in the wake of PM Modi's interview with a news channel recently in which he reportedly said that he was not biological but sent by god.

Earlier in the day, the RJD supremo accused the NDA of intending to change the constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Lalu wrote, "The BJP and its leaders, who have been despising our Constitution maker, Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, are talking about abolishing the Constitution and reservation. Since Baba Saheb has written the Constitution, that is why Modi ji and Company hate the Constitution.

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavNarendra ModiLok Sabha electionsOpposition parties

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

