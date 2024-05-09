LS polls LIVE: INDIA bloc leaders to meet EC today over 'delay' in release of voter turnout data

INDIA bloc leaders will meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) today over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing General Elections after each phase, according to a report by news agency PTI. The leaders from the Opposition bloc will meet the full bench of the Election Commission of India on Thursday afternoon, submit a memorandum and also discuss the issues with the poll panel. Airing their concerns over the alleged "delay" in the release of the voter turnout data in the first two phases, the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have written to the poll panel separately so far. ECI has stated that booth-wise data of the "actual number of votes polled" is available with the candidates soon after the voting ends.

Over 85 per cent voter turnout was registered in the repolling held on Wednesday at a polling station in Dudhwa Khurd in Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha constituency. The Election Commission has ordered the repolling following complaints of a breach of confidentiality after some videos showing bogus voting and voters being denied their right to franchise surfaced on social media. Two BJP members were on Wednesday taken into custody in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district over alleged bogus voting after the act was live-streamed on social media and the video went viral. The Congress has claimed that the accused had visited 25 polling stations and indulged in bogus voting in the Gothib taluka panchayat in Santrampur as well.