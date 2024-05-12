Lok Sabha election: BJP, Congress pull out all stops for Pune fight

The contest for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, an urban constituency, is primarily between the Mahayuti candidate Muralidhar Mohol representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his Maha Vikas Aghadi rival Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress. However, Vasant More of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is no walkover.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, more people have crossed over from the Raj Thackery-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). BJP’s Mohol has promised he will ensure the better implementation of central government schemes to improve the city’s livability quotient, with a focus on sustainable living to make Pune carbon-free by 2050. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a mega rally in the city on April 29, described Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Sharad Pawar, as a “bhatakati aatma”, a restless soul, which evoked strong political reactions.

Congress’ Dhangekar has vowed to work for the development of the city, including solving environmental challenges facing the city, improving infrastructure, and tackling traffic problems of the city, an IT and software services hub. Dhangekar, who cut his teeth in civic politics, shot into prominence after he won the Kasba Peth bypoll in February 2023.

The BJP won the seat in 2014 and 2019 with its candidate Girish Bapat emerging victorious. Bapat passed away in March 2023 after a prolonged illness. There was no bypoll held for the seat. Pune covers six assembly constituencies, including a military cantonment, and has an electorate of 2.06 million. The campaigning ended on Saturday and the polling is due on Monday.