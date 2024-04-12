Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha elections: BSP releases fresh list with prominent candidates

Lok Sabha elections: BSP releases fresh list with prominent candidates

From Gorakhpur, the BSP has given party ticket to Javed Simnani

BSP Supremo Mayawati
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday released its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding former state president of the party Bhim Rajbhar from Azamgarh and ex-MP Balkrishna Chauhan from Ghosi.

Mohammad Irfan has been fielded from Etah, while Shyam Kishor Awasthi is the BSP candidate from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sachidanand Pandey and Dayashankar Mishra have been fielded from Faizabad and Basti Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

From Gorakhpur, the BSP has given party ticket to Javed Simnani.

Satyendra Kumar Maurya is the BSP candidate from Chandauli and from Roberstganj (SC) constituency, the BSP has fielded Dhaneshwar Gautam, it said.

Also Read

CM Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati pay tributes to Kanshi Ram

MP's 'rainbow' region that turned saffron in 2018; Cong eyes better show

SC grants protection from arrest to Umar Ansari in Violation of MCC case

Dharmendra Yadav booked for model code of conduct violation over motorcade

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

LS polls: BJP spreading canards against Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

'Royal vs ordinary citizen' battle erupts in Mysore Lok Sabha constituency

LS polls: No BJP wave, only Congress and 5 guarantee waves, says Shivakumar

Left devoting campaign to attack me, tactic can only help BJP: Tharoor

'J&K Assembly polls soon, statehood to be restored': PM Modi in Udhampur

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MayawatiLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsBSPBahujan Samaj Party

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story