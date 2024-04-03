LS polls LIVE: VBA releases third list of candidates for Maharashta seats

Ahead of the upcoming General Elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) released its third list of candidates of five candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. This comes a day after the party had declared the second list of 11 candidates on Monday. Earlier, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar took a jab at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying that the differences between the partners in the Opposition alliance in the state were coming to the fore and there was a clear divergence of opinion within. Ambedkar, the grandson of BR Ambedkar, earlier announced candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in the state, dealing a blow to hopes of his party joining the MVA. On Friday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan stated that if Prakash Ambedkar does not join the Maha Vikas Aghadi, then it means that he is helping the BJP. Chavan stated that votes will be divided if Ambedkar does not extend support to the MVA.

Nine more contenders filed their nomination papers from Jammu Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. The total number of candidates who have filed their nomination papers from Jammu Lok Sabha seat stands at 13, a spokesperson said. Polling in Jammu will be conducted on April 26. The nine candidates who filed their nomination papers on Tuesday are Congress' Raman Bhalla, Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal's Ankur Sharma, J&K Nationalist People's Front's Swami Divya Nand, National Awami United Party's Shikha Bandral and five Independents -- Raj Kumar, Shaber Ahmed, Prince Raina, Karanjit and Bansi Lal. The last date for filing nominations is April 4.