LIVE: Filing of nominations for second phase of Lok Sabha polls begins

The process of filing nominations for 88 seats across 12 states in the second phase of the General Elections will start from today. The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase is April 4. The notification for the second phase of the polls was issued by the Election Commission of India on behalf of the president early on Thursday. On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinised in all states and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir. The scrutiny will be held in the state on April 6.

Polling in one part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also be conducted during the second phase. The notification for polls in the Outer Manipur constituency was included in the gazette notification issued for the first phase on March 20.