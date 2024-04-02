LS polls LIVE: Cong hails SC notice to EC on complete count of VVPAT slips

The Congress has hailed the Supreme Court's notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central government on a petition seeking a complete count of VVPAT slips. On a post on social media platform X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday said, "The Supreme Court has issued a notice today to the Election Commission on the issue of VVPATs. It bears constant repetition that the Election Commission has refused to meet a delegation of INDIA (bloc) party leaders who have been demanding 100 per cent VVPATs to increase public confidence in EVMs and to ensure the integrity of the electoral process."

In view of the Model Code of Conduct for the General Elections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 5,20,042 political advertisements from across its 12 zones. The code came into force on March 16 with the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi will vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of the seven-phase polls. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4. The MCD has taken down 2,57,280 hoardings, 1,92,601 banners or wall paintings and posters, 40,022 removable signages and 30,139 removable flags, according to the document issued on Monday.

The top court on Monday has asked for responses from the ECI and the central government on the plea seeking a complete count of VVPAT slips in polls as opposed to the current practice of verification of only five randomly selected EVMs through VVPAT paper slips.