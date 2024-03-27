Lok Sabha elections second phase: Schedule announced for filing nominations

The Election Commission said on Tuesday the filing of nominations for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin Thursday. The commission’s notification said the last date for filing nominations for the second phase is April 4. Nominations in 11 states will be scrutinised on April 5. In Jammu & Kashmir, nominations will be checked on April 6. April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations in 11 states.

The commission said a gazette notification for 88 parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) across 12 States/UTs will be issued on Thursday.

The States/UTs included in Phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal, apart from one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur), the order stated.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is March 27 for 102 seats due for voting in 17 states and four Union Territories, including Nagaland. The scrutiny will be held on March 28, while the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase is till March 30.

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4.