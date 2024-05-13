Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls 2024: Andhra Pradesh records 9.05% voter turnout till 9 am

The polling is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm in the state, barring a few places where it will conclude one or two hours earlier

Sullurupeta: People cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sullurupeta in Tirupati district, Monday, May 13, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh recorded 9.05 per cent voter turnout up for the 25 Lok Sabha seats while it was 9.21 per cent for the 175-seat Assembly up to 9 am in the state, an Election Commission app said on Monday.

The polling is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm in the state, barring a few places where it will conclude one or two hours earlier.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with their respective family members, were among the early voters in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP is contesting from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

The actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is contesting two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

