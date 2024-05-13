LS polls 2024: Madhya Pradesh records 14.97% voter turnout until 9 am

Madhya Pradesh recorded 14.97 per cent voting in the initial voter turnout trend till 9 am in the fourth phase of polling for eight parliamentary seats in the state, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India.

Eight parliamentary seats- Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa- are undergoing polling in the fourth phase of LS polls on Monday from 7 am in the state.

Ujjain is leading the voter turnout charts with 16.80 per cent voting followed by Dewas 16.79 per cent, Mandsaur 16.61 per cent, Dhar 15.61 per cent, Khargone 15.35 per cent, Khandwa 14.68 per cent, Ratlam 13.73 per cent and Indore 11.48 per cent till 9 am so far in the state.

Earlier in the second phase of voting on May 7, the state recorded 14.22 percent voting till 9 am and the final voter turnout stood at 66.75 per cent in the second phase of polling in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with his wife Seema Yadav reached at his polling station, booth number 60, Narumal Gagandas Jethwani Sindhi Dharamshala, Freeganj in Ujjain and exercised his franchise.

After casting his vote for Lok Sabha Election 2024 the CM told ANI, "I am very happy that I voted and I appeal to everyone in the state to cast their votes in maximum numbers. BJP is going to win with a huge majority and we are going to get 29 seats in the state."

Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Jagdish Devda also cast his vote along with his family in Mandsaur and appealed to voters to cast their vote in maximum numbers.

"I see a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Madhya Pradesh in the fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024. I appeal to people to exercise their franchise in maximum numbers," Devda said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan also appealed to voters to cast their vote in the fourth and final phase of polling in the state.

"Today, voting is being held for eight parliamentary seats in the state. I request everyone to visit their respective polling booths and exercise their franchise. Besides, I request everyone to carry an identity card along with the voter slip to the polling station, it is necessary. The identity card can be the voter ID card and in case one is unable to find their voter ID at the moment, then they can carry an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving licence, passport, bank passbook, etc," Rajan said.

If anyone fails to receive the voter slip then also the person need not panic. Voters have to go to its polling booth along with an identity proof, the BLO (Booth Level Officer) outside the polling booth will help you out there and voters can exercise their franchise, he added.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, the second phase took place on April 26 and the third phase concluded on May 7.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.