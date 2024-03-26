Lok Sabha polls 2024: ECI issues advisory for voter safety against heatwave

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) regarding the prevention of heat wave impact on voters during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 . The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the probability of stronger and longer spells of heatwaves this summer, the order cited.

Keeping in mind the peak summer time during which the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled, the ECI asked for strict compliance with the assured minimum facilities and other facilities to be provided at polling stations.

Here are some of the ECI directions regarding the conduct at polling stations:

Polling booths to be set up on ground floors

The Commission directed the CEOs to ensure that polling booths are set up on the ground floor of a building to facilitate a smooth voting experience for the aged and disabled voters. It also said that all polling stations must have separate entrances and exits.

Availability of drinking water

The ECI also recommended that there should be provisions for a permanent arrangement of tap facilities for drinking water. It further said that the voting stations should have sufficient ‘environment-friendly’ disposable glasses.

Ensure proper furniture for polling agents, senior citizens

Talking about the furniture, the ECI directed that voting booths must have proper tables, chairs, and benches for polling parties, and polling agents, as well as for disabled, pregnant, or senior citizens. The Commission also directed the CEOs to ensure that proper lighting arrangements are provided inside the polling booths.

Proper signage and toilets

The ECI also mandated that polling stations must have separate toilets in sufficient numbers for both male and female voters. One employee has to be deployed for the maintenance of hygiene in the toilets throughout the day, the order said. Proper signage near and at the polling stations to guide the voters towards various facilities (EVMs, toilets, drinking water, etc.) must also be put up, the Commission said in its directive.

Voter Assistance Booths

The Election Commission has asked to set up Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) with a team of officials to assist voters in correctly locating their polling booths and serial numbers in the electoral roll.

Medical kits

In its order, the ECI Secretary Ajay Kumar Verma, has asked other facilities like medical kits containing medicines, masks, bandages, etc., along with a village-level health worker be made available at all polling stations. It further stated that during the summers, each political party will be supplied with Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) for their and the voters’ use.

The Commission further attached a list of Do’s and Don'ts to prevent heat wave impact on the voters as prescribed by the National Disaster Management Authority. It also asked that NCC, NSS, and Scouts & Guides volunteers should be deployed to manage the voters’ queue.