LS polls: Congress-Kangana row boils, BJP's solo bet in Punjab. Updates

Lok Sabha elections 2024 : The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday said that its Chief Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the Election Commission (EC), demanding action against Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for her alleged objectionable comments on Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut

The issue became the latest flashpoint between the two rival parties ahead of the polls, as Shrinate's comments made via her social media account over the weekend, attracted heavy criticism from the BJP. The Congress leader has clarified that "multiple people" have access to her account and the post was deleted when it came to her attention. "I am trying to know who has done this from those who have access," she said.

Kangana Ranaut reacts on controversy





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Meet the sons and daughters of political families Reacting to the incident, Ranaut urged everyone to refrain from making prejudiced comments about women. Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the Congress for insulting the 'Nari Shakti' through the indecent post and demanded the EC's intervention.

Here are other Lok Sabha elections updates for March 26:

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) first list today





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Parties line up merchandise, but demand is muted 1) Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will announce its first list of candidates today. "The Shiv Sena (UBT) 's (first) list will be declared tomorrow (March 26). We will declare candidates for 15-16 seats tomorrow," party leader Sanjay Raut said. The Thackeray-led party is contesting the elections in an alliance with the Congress-led INDIA bloc of over two dozen non-BJP parties.

2) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena party is likely to announce its candidates soon too. Shinde, whose rebellion overturned the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra in June 2022, will fight the polls in partnership with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Notably, five seats of Maharashtra will be up for polls in the inaugural phase on April 19, for which the nomination deadline ends on March 27.

One day left for phase one nominations

3) With just a day left to file nominations for 101 constituencies (except Bihar seats), which will go to elections in phase one, 610 candidate affidavits have been registered with the EC, the data on the poll body's website showed. As many as 21 states and Union territories will go to polls on April 19, followed by six subsequent phases until June 1. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 results will be out on June 4.

BJP to fight Punjab alone

4) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab, the chief of the state unit, Sunil Jakhar, said today. The party has ruled out the chances of fighting the key battle with its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which broke ties with the BJP over farm laws in 2020.

AAP protest intensifies

5) The ongoing turmoil in Delhi over the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal will continue on Tuesday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a "gherao" around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to lodge their protest. In view of the situation, the Delhi police have beefed up security measures in the Lok Kalyan Marg area and issued traffic restrictions, citing the law and order situation. The Delhi Metro stations around the place - Lok Kalyan Marg, Central Secretariat and Patel Chowk have also been regulated till further notice. Section 144 has also been imposed in the area since the police have not given any permission for the AAP's protest.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with the investigation linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.