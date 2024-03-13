Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: BJP names 72 candidates; Thakur, Khattar among nominees

Lok Sabha polls: BJP names 72 candidates; Thakur, Khattar among nominees

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand

Earlier this month, the BJP had announced its first list of more than 190 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
The BJP on Wednesday named 72 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur, and former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Basavaraj Bommai.

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand.
 

In Delhi, it has fielded two new candidates -- Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi.
In Karnataka, Union minister Pralhad Joshi will fight from Dharwad while former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra will contest from Shimoga.
 
Tejasvi Surya, the BJP's youth wing chief, will seek re-election from Bengaluru South.
 
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family replaces Pratap Simha as the BJP candidate in the Mysore seat.
 
Earlier this month, the BJP had announced its first list of more than 190 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

Topics :BJPPoliticsLok SabhaElectionsLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

