Lok Sabha polls: How can Speaker post act as 'insurance' for Nitish, Naidu

Lok Sabha elections: Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have extended their support to the BJP-led NDA government, triggering speculations about the terms of their deal

N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 3:25 PM IST
Lok Sabha election 2024: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM designate Chandrababu Naidu are playing the role of kingmakers in the Lok Sabha elections as the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to secure the majority of 272 seats by itself this time.

Overall, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest winner at 240 seats but needed the help of Nitish and Naidu to form the National Democratic Alliance government. Nitish's Janata Dal (United) won 12 seats in Bihar, and Naidu's Telugu Desam Party bagged 16 seats in Andhra.  

JD(U), TDP extend support to NDA

Both the allies have confirmed their support to the NDA but the development has triggered speculations around the terms and conditions of this political alliance. Unconfirmed reports suggested that besides key cabinet portfolios, the two NDA allies might be looking at the Lok Sabha speaker post to act as "insurance" for the new union government.

According to an Indian Express' report, this move is aimed at "insulating" the alliance partners from any possible split in the future.

Speaker's role during defection cases

A speaker's role becomes crucial when dealing with the anti-defection law. This law deals with situations when the members of a political party leave their party to join hands with other parties, which can result in their disqualification. When a member defects to another party, the Speaker is responsible for deciding on disqualification petitions, with the timing and outcome of the decision resting solely with them.

Rule 6 of the anti-defection law confers power on the Speaker or the Chairman of a House, before which the question of disqualification of a member has arisen, "to answer on the question of disqualification of such member, with the decision of such Chairman or Speaker being final."

There have been instances in the past, where the Speakers have faced accusations of being partisan while dealing with defection cases. The June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis, which resulted in the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is a recent example of such a case.

Topics :Nitish KumarLok Sabha electionsBS Web ReportsDecodedChandrababu NaiduLok Sabha SpeakerMember of Parliament

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

