CM Adityanath seeks quick action on public issues, warns against negligence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to complete all works related to the public within the stipulated time frame, warning that negligence will not be tolerated.

Adityanath issued this directive during 'Janata Darshan', a public grievance meeting, at his official residence in Kalidas Marg here, according to a statement.

He interacted with each attendee to understand their grievances and instructed the officials concerned to resolve them immediately, the statement said.

"The chief minister instructed the officials that the works related to the common people should be done within the stipulated time frame. Ignoring any work will not be tolerated at all," the release quoted him as saying.

Issues related to the public are the priority of the government, Adityanath added.

A large number of youths also attended the Janta Darshan, where the chief minister not only addressed their personal problems but also engaged with them on various issues, the statement said.