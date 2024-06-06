Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: NDA set to form government; Modi's swearing-in on June 8
BS Web Team New Delhi
After a grueling seven-phase polling, results were declared on June 4 for the Lok Sabha polls 2024. The BJP-led NDA managed to cross the majority mark of 272 seats while the Opposition INDIA bloc secured 232 seats. On June 5, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously picked Narendra Modi as its leader while the opposition INDIA bloc said it will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to "realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government". Modi will take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962. Modi has called the poll results a "victory of the world's largest democracy".
The newly elected NDA MPs will gather formally on June 7 to formally elect Modi as their leader and the alliance leaders will then meet the President of India to submit their letters of support, HAM (Secular) leader and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stated after attending the meeting held yesterday. The new government may be sworn in over the weekend, PTI reported, adding that there is a view to wrap up the formalities quickly to not allow any mood of uncertainty to build up, something a buoyant opposition may push.
"Met our valued NDA partners. Ours is an alliance that will further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. We will serve the 140 crore people of India and work towards building a Viksit Bharat," Prime Minister Modi said on X after the meeting.
10:25 AM
5 regional parties facing death spiral after rout in LS polls
At least five regional parties, including Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), failed to open their tally this time and were looking at an existential crisis. Read here for more details.
10:19 AM
Proposal for Bihar package likely at Next NDA meeting
Amid reports of jostling between NDA partners for perks, The Ministry of Finance could prepare a Bihar package, which includes a possible special status for the state, for the next meeting later this week. Read here for more details.
10:14 AM
Government formation: Nitish Kumar's 'jaldi kariye' advice at NDA meeting
Amid INDIA bloc's attempts to woo allies, the National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday extended its support to Narendra Modi, electing him as their leader.” JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar reportedly told Modi that there shouldn't be any delay in the formation of the government. "We should do it as soon as possible," he advised, India Today reported, citing sources.
10:06 AM
BJD to analyse defeat in Odisha, forms panel
"The party has decided to form a committee, which will submit its report to the president," BJD's Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by party president Naveen Patnaik with the newly-elected legislators, he added.
9:34 AM
Modi set to take oath for third time on June 8
On June 5, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously picked Narendra Modi as its leader. Modi will take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.
