LS polls LIVE: Returned to power after breaking two parties, says Fadnavis

Earlier, the Election Commission made public new data on electoral bonds, which was previously submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed covers, after receiving instructions from the Supreme Court to make it available to the public. "The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," the poll body said.
Electoral bonds "biggest scam of year": Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
A day after polls body Election Commission (EC) notified the dates for the General Elections, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday called the now-junked electoral bond scheme the "biggest scam of the year". Baghel said, "This is the biggest scam of the year. The BJP senses that it is losing the Lok Sabha elections and was, hence, resorting to newer tactics against the Opposition."
After Madras High Court's approval, PM Modi to hold roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore today
Days after Madras High Court approved the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow here on Monday. In his first engagement in the state after the announcement of the seven-phase schedule of the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi will take out the roadshow in the city's Mettupalayam Road and is likely to end it at RS Puram later today.
Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka reeling under water crisis, Modi govt refusing to solve problem, says Congress
The Congress today stated that Karnataka is suffering an acute water crisis because of a severe drought situation in most parts and accused the Modi government of refusing to help the people of the state. "The prime minister is in Shivamogga, Karnataka today. We hope he addresses some of the key issues in the state in his address," Congress' General Secretary In-Charge, Communications Jairam Ramesh said.
'Returned to power after breaking two parties': Maharashta Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he returned to power in the state in 2022 after "breaking two parties", adding that he also "brought two friends" along with him.