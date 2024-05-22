Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in UP, Delhi today; Rahul Gandhi in Haryana

Ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address elections rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also lead a rally in Charkhi Dadri and a public meeting in Sonipat. The Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in the national capital today. He will be campaigning in the Dwarka Lok Sabha constituency this evening. At the Nari Shakti Samvaad programme in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that before 2014, women did not get the respect they deserved. Adityanath asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritized women's welfare in his government's agenda in the past 10 years. "Before 2014, daughters and sisters in the country were unsafe and did not get the respect they deserved. They were harassed in the name of triple talaq and there was hesitation in giving them proper representation," Adityanath said. Home Minister Amit Shah accused the BJD government in Odisha of looting the Ratna Bhandaar at the iconic Jagannath Temple. Shah said, "I wish a pose a direct question to Naveen Patnaik and I want his answer. Where did the keys to the Mahaprabhu's (Lord Jagannath's) 'Ratna Bhandaar' (at Puri's Jagannath temple) disappear? Naveen Patnaik should answer if duplicate keys were made. I can tell you that if the BJP comes to power in Odisha, we will take those, who looted the state of its wealth and resources, to task within the first 100 days of forming the government here. We will bring those, who looted the Ratna Bhandaar, to justice."