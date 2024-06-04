Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha results: Trends indicate a strong hand for Congress in Haryana

Lok Sabha results: Trends indicate a strong hand for Congress in Haryana

Congress' Varun Chaudhry is leading in Ambala, Kumari Selja in Sirsa, Jai Parkash in Hisar, Deepender Singh Hooda in Rohtak and Raj Babbar in Gurgaon

Congress leader and party candidate Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 12:13 PM IST
The Indian National Congress is leading in six out of ten constituencies in Haryana, according to early trends in 2024 Lok Sabha election results, signalling major gains for a party that had failed to win even one seat in the state in 2019.

All the 10 seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019. In 2014, the BJP had won seven seats and Congress only one seat.

According to the website of the Election Commission (EC), as of 12:15 am, Congress is leading on five seats in Haryana. The BJP is leading in four and the Aam Aadmi Party on one.

Congress' Varun Chaudhry is leading in Ambala, Kumari Selja in Sirsa, Jai Parkash in Hisar, Deepender Singh Hooda in Rohtak and Raj Babbar in Gurgaon.

For BJP former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal, Dharambir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Mohal Lal Badoli from Sonipat and Krishan Pal from Faridabad. In Kurukshetra, AAP's Sushil Gupta is leading.

No candidate of the Jannayak Janta Party, which was a part of the BJP government in the state, is not winning any of the seats.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Early trends not in line with exit polls

As per early trends, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on 295 seats followed by INDIA on 229 seats. Other parties are leading on 19 seats.

On the other hand, the exit polls, which were released last week, had predicted that the NDA would win around 350 seats.

News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll had predicted the NDA to win 400 seats, while the INDIA bloc would settle at 100 seats.

India Today-Axis My India poll results said that the NDA would get 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha. Times Now-ETG exit poll results had predicted the NDA to get 358 seats, while the INDIA bloc would get 152 seats.

Election Results 2024Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsHaryanaCongressHaryana GovernmentManohar Lal KhattarRaj BabbarBhupinder Singh Hooda

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

