Rupee, bond fall as early vote count do not meet exit poll expectation

The rupee depreciated and bond yields rose in early trade as vote counting in the general election on Tuesday showed the Opposition INDIA alliance defying exit polls to challenge the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading on 229 seats (it won one seat in Gujarat earlier uncontested). The Congress party, which leads INDIA< was leading in 102 Seats, according to the Election Commission of India’s website.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The domestic unit opened at Rs 83.25 per dollar, against the previous close of 83.15. At 10.45 am, it was trading at Rs 83.34 against the greenback.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose to 7 per cent in the early trade, against the previous close of 6.94 per cent.

“This is the initial reaction to the NDA not meeting the expectations set by exit polls; the market was expecting a strong opening,” said a dealer at a private bank.

Several exit polls predicted the BJP securing more than 365 seats in the Lok Sabha. Foreign exchange market participants said that the rupee might appreciate sharply beyond 83 per dollar if the NDA secures more than 400 seats.

Rupee and bonds strengthened on Monday after exit polls predicted over the weekend predicted a decisive victory for the NDA. The local currency had appreciated to Rs 82.96 against the US dollar in the early trade on Monday witnessing the highest intraday gains since December 15, 2023.

Bond market participants said that the number of seats should not affect the market. The expectation of reduction in borrowing number is expected to drive the positive sentiment among the traders during the month. Additionally, foreign inflows on the back of JP Morgan bond index inclusion is expected to further weigh on the yields. In September 2023, JP Morgan had announced that it will include government papers, issued by the RBI under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), in its widely tracked GBI-EM. The inclusion process will start from June 28 and will be phased over a 10-month period; with 1 per cent weight included each month until March 31, 2025. Indian bonds will have 10 per cent weight, similar to China.