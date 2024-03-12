Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid coalition tensions with JJP

Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), tendered his resignation on Tuesday amid speculations of escalating tensions within coalition partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. A spokesperson for the Haryana government confirmed that Khattar had submitted his resignation letter along with his cabinet to the Haryana governor.

The relationship between the BJP and the JJP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, soured following their inability to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had secured victory in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana during the 2019 elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Reports suggest that the BJP is reluctant to allocate two seats to the Dushyant Chautala-led party for the forthcoming polls and intends to contest all 10 seats independently.

Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat claimed earlier on Tuesday that the alliance was on the brink of collapse. However, some independent MLAs supporting the ML Khattar government are expected to ensure its survival, according to news agency ANI. Presently, the BJP holds 41 seats in the 90-member House, while the JJP has 10. The ruling alliance also has the support of six out of seven independent legislators. Therefore, the BJP may be poised to establish a new government in Haryana with the backing of Independent MLAs.

Following the announcement of the chief minister's resignation, both the BJP and the JJP leadership have convened separate meetings with their respective MLAs. Prior to these gatherings, Manohar Lal Khattar is expected to convene a meeting of all BJP ministers at his residence.

Central BJP leaders, including Union Minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are currently in the state to oversee developments. The specifics of the transition remain unclear, with senior party figures maintaining silence.

Union Minister Munda and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh have been appointed as observers for Haryana. The appointment of the new chief minister will follow discussions with MLAs led by the designated observers.

Reports suggest that Nayab Singh Saini, the BJP MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra constituency, or Sanjay Bhatia, the MP from Karnal, are frontrunners to succeed Khattar as chief minister.

Khattar, meanwhile, is expected to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Karnal.