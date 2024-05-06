Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls 2024: First-time voters in Delhi at 243,000, says poll body

LS polls 2024: First-time voters in Delhi at 243,000, says poll body

Hubballi: Specially-abled voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote via postal ballot at their house, in Hubballi, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
The number of first-time voters in Delhi has risen to 243,000, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said on Sunday, citing the latest data.

The final electoral roll published on January 22 had shown a significant increase in the number of first-time voters in Delhi to 147,000, it said in a statement.

"The latest data reveals a remarkable increase from 147,074 to approximately 243,000 lakh first-time voters enlisted in the voting list. The CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) hoped that the final figure would increase up to approximately 250,000 after publication of the supplementary electoral roll," the Delhi poll body said.

"This achievement stands as a testament to the effective implementation of voter awareness campaigns, targeting the youth demographic," it added.

The concerted efforts of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities have sparked a significant surge in youth voter registration across Delhi, the poll body said.

SVEEP activities have been conducted on a large scale, encompassing a diverse range of initiatives such as street plays, drawing, painting and essay-writing competitions, slogan contests and voter awareness rallies across various districts. These activities have not only fostered awareness but also instilled a sense of responsibility and participation among young voters, it added.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

