Lok Sabha polls 2024: 6.45% voter turnout in Maharashtra until 9 am

3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

A voter turnout of 6.45 per cent was recorded till 9 am on Monday as polling was underway in 11 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra during the fourth phase of the general elections, as per data shared by authorities.

Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, and Beed constituencies, an official said.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve, BJP leader Pankaja Munde and actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe are among the prominent candidates.

A total of 298 candidates are in the fray with Beed constituency having the highest number of candidates at 41, while Nandurbar has the lowest number at 11.

Altogether 2.28 crore voters are eligible to participate in the fourth phase elections in the state. They comprise 1.18 crore men, 1.09 crore women, and 1,272 third-gender voters.

In the 11 constituencies, there are 23,284 polling centres, 83 of which are deemed critical.

Voting is underway using 53,959 ballot units, 23,284 control units, and 23,284 VVPAT machines, the official said.

The BJP has renominated Union minister Danve from Jalna constituency and Sujay Vikhe Patil in Ahmednagar, and fielded former state minister Pankaja Munde from Beed.

Actor Amol Kolhe is the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha seat in Pune district.

In Marathwada, it is the BJP versus Congress in Jalna, and the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) versus Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Aurangabad.

In Beed, the BJP has fielded former state minister Pankaja Munde instead of sitting MP and her younger sister Pritam Munde. Pankaja's main rival is Bajrang Sonawane of the NCP (SP).

In Shirur, sitting MP Kolhe of the NCP (SP) is pitted against Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, who is contesting as candidate of the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

After Baramati in Pune district, Shirur is another prestige battle for Ajit Pawar who has publicly stated that he wants to ensure the defeat of Kolhe.

In northern Maharashtra's Nandurbar (ST-reserved), sitting BJP MP Heena Gavit and Congress' Gowaal Padvi are locked in a straight contest.

In Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra, BJP's Sujay Vikhe Patil is taking on Nilesh Lanke of the NCP (SP).

Lanke, the MLA from Parner in Ahmednagar district, sided with Ajit Pawar when the NCP split in July 2023. However, he later returned to the Sharad Pawar camp.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

Out of the 48 seats, voting has been completed in 24 in the first three phases of elections.