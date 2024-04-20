LS polls: 5K electors to cast votes for first time at former Maoist hotbed

Around 5,000 electors from 'Budha Pahad'--a former Maoist hotbed --will cast their votes at their own booths for the first time after several decades in Lok Sabha polls, an election official said on Saturday.

Located along Jharkhand's Latehar and Garhwa districts, Budha Pahad was freed recently from the red rebels' control by security forces after over three decades.

There are five polling stations in Budha Pahad comprising around 5,000 voters. Earlier, these booths were used to be relocated to safe areas in view of Maoist activities, the official said.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar along with senior police officers on Friday visited the difficult terrain of Budha Pahad, which falls under Palamu Lok Sabha constituency, and took stock of the facilities extended to the voters.

The Palamu constituency will go to the polls on May 13.

Kumar visited the polling booths and also talked to voters and polling officials.

"The voters here will exercise their franchise for the first time at their places after many decades. The credit goes to security forces for making this place terror-free," Kumar told reporters at Budha Pahad.

He said that elections could not be held here for many years due to security reasons. "Now the place has become safe and secured," he said.

State Police Nodal Officer, Amol V Homkar said that the first police camp had been set up at the top of the hill of Budha Pahad on January 27, 2023.

"Since then, anti-naxal operations are being carried out continuously and the area has become almost free from terror," he said.

Homkar said that people are very enthusiastic here to participate in the polling process for the first time.

"I would like to urge the villagers to participate in the voting process in large numbers. We assure to provide adequate security and conduct free and fair polling," he said.

The exercise to free Budha Pahad from left-wing extremists was carried out through three special operations that were launched since the beginning of April 2022.

A total of 14 Maoists were killed, while 590 others were either apprehended or had surrendered during these operations, the officials said.

Earlier attempts to drive out the red rebels from 'Budha Pahad' did not materialise due to its difficult terrain, another police officer said.