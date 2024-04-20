Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: 5K electors to cast votes for first time at former Maoist hotbed

LS polls: 5K electors to cast votes for first time at former Maoist hotbed

There are five polling stations in Budha Pahad comprising around 5,000 voters. Earlier, these booths were used to be relocated to safe areas in view of Maoist activities, the official said

Election officials during the distribution of the EVM and other material from Nandanam Arts college to the respective polling booths on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, April 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Around 5,000 electors from 'Budha Pahad'--a former Maoist hotbed --will cast their votes at their own booths for the first time after several decades in Lok Sabha polls, an election official said on Saturday.

Located along Jharkhand's Latehar and Garhwa districts, Budha Pahad was freed recently from the red rebels' control by security forces after over three decades.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

There are five polling stations in Budha Pahad comprising around 5,000 voters. Earlier, these booths were used to be relocated to safe areas in view of Maoist activities, the official said.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar along with senior police officers on Friday visited the difficult terrain of Budha Pahad, which falls under Palamu Lok Sabha constituency, and took stock of the facilities extended to the voters.

The Palamu constituency will go to the polls on May 13.

Kumar visited the polling booths and also talked to voters and polling officials.

"The voters here will exercise their franchise for the first time at their places after many decades. The credit goes to security forces for making this place terror-free," Kumar told reporters at Budha Pahad.

He said that elections could not be held here for many years due to security reasons. "Now the place has become safe and secured," he said.

State Police Nodal Officer, Amol V Homkar said that the first police camp had been set up at the top of the hill of Budha Pahad on January 27, 2023.

"Since then, anti-naxal operations are being carried out continuously and the area has become almost free from terror," he said.

Homkar said that people are very enthusiastic here to participate in the polling process for the first time.

"I would like to urge the villagers to participate in the voting process in large numbers. We assure to provide adequate security and conduct free and fair polling," he said.

The exercise to free Budha Pahad from left-wing extremists was carried out through three special operations that were launched since the beginning of April 2022.

A total of 14 Maoists were killed, while 590 others were either apprehended or had surrendered during these operations, the officials said.

Earlier attempts to drive out the red rebels from 'Budha Pahad' did not materialise due to its difficult terrain, another police officer said.

Also Read

Former Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar appointed head coach of women's team

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

DVC hydel project at Lugu Buru Pahad won't be allowed: Soren amid protests

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Tamil Nadu voter turnout at 69.46%, says EC

Even Pak politicians want PM Modi as their country's leader: MP CM Yadav

PM Modi running 'school of corruption' in country, says Rahul Gandhi

Scindia, Digvijaya among candidates in fray for 3rd phase of LS polls in MP

BJP's 400-plus film has flopped on day 1 of polls: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaElection CommissionMaoist attack

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story