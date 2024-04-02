Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Ex-CM Baghel files nomination from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh

LS polls: Ex-CM Baghel files nomination from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon is a semi-urban constituency which shares borders with Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra

Bhupesh Baghel, former chief minister of Chhattisgarh
Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress candidate and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday filed his nomination from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat in Chhattisgarh and expressed confidence that voters in the constituency will make him emerge victorious.

The seat is currently held by Bharatiya Janata Party's Santosh Pandey, who defeated Congress' Bholaram Sahu by a margin of 1,11, 966 votes in 2019.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The BJP has renominated Pandey from the seat.

Elections to the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4. Polling in Rajnandgaon will be held on April 26.

Baghel, 62, posted his pictures of filing the nomination papers at the Rajnandgaon collectorate on his X handle and said, "Considering the trust of every citizen of Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha as a witness, I have filed my nomination today. #will_win_rajnandgaon."

Talking to reporters, the former CM expressed his gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal for choosing me as the party candidate.

"I have visited all the assembly constituencies under Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat. The people and party workers are excited. Farmers, labourers and tribals are eagerly waiting for April 26. I hope I will get blessings of everyone," he added.

Rajnandgaon is a semi-urban constituency which shares borders with Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

It is also the home turf of former CM and senior BJP leader Raman Singh.

Singh, the MLA from Rajnandgaon and incumbent speaker of the Chhattisgarh assembly, was elected to the Lok Sabha from this seat once in 1999.

The BJP has never lost Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat since the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, except for a parliamentary bypoll in 2007 when it was defeated by the Congress.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ready to discuss my work against PM Modi's work, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh polls: Modi making false allegations against me, says Baghel

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 highlights: BJP leads on 54 seats, Cong on 35

LS polls: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleges 'BJP touch' in Cong actions

Pashupati Paras calls on Nadda, says will 'support NDA' in LS polls

HC gives last chance to Oppn to reply on plea against use of INDIA acronym

Criminal cases against 4 candidates in 1st phase of LS polls in Assam

Kerala CM Vijayan blasts Rahul Gandhi for contesting election in Wayanad

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarhLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story