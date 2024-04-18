Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Exercise right to vote to elect 'pro-Bahujan' govt, says Mayawati

LS polls: Exercise right to vote to elect 'pro-Bahujan' govt, says Mayawati

Polling will be held in Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday

Moradabad: BSP chief Mayawati during an election campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Moradabad, Monday, April 15, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On the eve of polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday appealed to people to exercise their right to vote and elect a "pro-Bahujan" government.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the right to vote is a "democratic power to obtain the master key to power" which will enable the poor, weak and neglected people to uplift themselves.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"A strong appeal to you to elect a pro-Bahujan government for the poor, the working class and the deprived by fearlessly using your valuable constitutional right to vote in the first round of polling for the seven-phase elections for the 18th Lok Sabha," Mayawati said in a post in Hindi.

She also asked voters to ensure that their votes are not "misused" in the name of temple-mosque or bought using money power.

"It is necessary to prevent the misuse of government machinery and violation of the model code of conduct by the ruling party," she added.

Polling will be held in Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The counting of votes for all seven phases of the elections will be taken up on June 4.

Also Read

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

Vision Pro global debut before Apple's annual developers conference: Report

Motorola Edge 50 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Helicopters arranged to ensure casualty-free LS polls in Uttarakhand

Election battle on as EC issues notification for 17 LS seats in Telangana

Our backbone, DNA of party: Rahul Gandhi posts message for Cong workers

LS polls: BJP refuses to mention minorities' in its manifesto, says Owaisi

Politicians luring us with half-baked sops: Karnataka's Jenu Kuruba tribe

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MayawatiLok Sabha electionsBSP

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story