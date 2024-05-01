Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Former Punjab MLA from Congress, Dalvir Singh Goldy joins AAP

LS polls: Former Punjab MLA from Congress, Dalvir Singh Goldy joins AAP

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
A day after quitting the Congress, former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy on Wednesday joined the AAP in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

Goldy resigned from the Congress days after he expressed his "displeasure" over denial of party ticket from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

While welcoming Goldy into the party fold, Mann described him as a hardworking youth.

"We welcome him along with his supporters," he said.

In his resignation letter to the Congress' Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Goldy had said that he was "upset" by the state leadership and resigning from the party's primary membership.

Former MLA from the Dhuri assembly seat, Goldy was a ticket aspirant from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

However, the Congress named three-time MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the Sangrur parliamentary seat.

On April 16, Goldy had expressed his "displeasure" over denial of party ticket from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat and had urged the party high command not to "betray anyone".

Goldy had said the party had made a "commitment" to him during the 2022 Sangrur bypoll that he would be fielded in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from Dhuri seat against AAP's Bhagwant Mann. He had also unsuccessfully fought the 2022 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

