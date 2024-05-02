Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Hearing in 2018 defamation case against Cong leader Rahul Gandhi postponed

Hearing in 2018 defamation case against Cong leader Rahul Gandhi postponed

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra six years ago

Kendrapada: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Kendrapara, Odisha, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remark targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah will now be held on May 14 as no judge was assigned to the MP-MLA court.

According to Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla, the hearing was scheduled for Thursday but could not be held as a judge was yet to be assigned to the court.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The MP-MLA court fixed May 14 as the next date of hearing in the matter, he added.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra six years ago.

Last December, the court issued a warrant against Gandhi. Subsequently, Gandhi halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20, appeared in the court and was granted bail.

The complaint was filed here on August 4, 2018, against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Shah made at a press conference in Bengaluru in May that year during the Karnataka elections.

The complainant referred to Gandhi's comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case. Shah was BJP president when Gandhi made the comment.

About four years before Gandhi's remark, a special CBI court in Mumbai discharged Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case when he was a minister of state for home in Gujarat.

Also Read

Before Katchatheevu, there was Bengal's Berubari: How a CM took on PM Nehru

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

ABVP, Left members clash during late night meet on holding JNUSU poll

JNUSU elections: Voting commences in university after four-year hiatus

Modi's speeches not based on facts, reality: Sharad Pawar as he slams PM

TMC knew about school jobs scam before 2021 assembly polls: Kunal Ghosh

LS polls LIVE: Our government has a clear vision for the country, says PM Modi at Gujarat rally

Ghulam Nabi Azad welcomes EC decision to postpone polls in Anantnag-Rajouri

LS polls 2024: EC increases polling time in Telangana in view of heat wave

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Commission of IndiaLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story