Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Apologise for seeking votes for PM Modi earlier, says Uddhav Thackeray

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour in view of heat wave conditions prevailing in the state. The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm. Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stated on Wednesday that he apologises to the people for seeking votes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in earlier elections. Thackeray and his Maha Vikas Aghadi ally and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar were addressing an election rally at Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra in support of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Hatkanangale constituency, Satyajit Patil. Discussing the circumstances in which his government fell in 2019, Thackeray asserted that the Supreme Court had not delivered its verdict on whose Shiv Sena was the real one, but the "Election Commission and the arbitrator (Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar) who were working as their (BJP's) servants, gave their verdicts." "Now when PM Modi calls us fake Shiv Sena, he is putting pressure on the court," Thackeray said. The Union health ministry has removed the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the CoWIN certificates for Covid-19 vaccinations. Earlier, these certificates featured PM Modi's image along with a quote on India's resolve to defeat the coronavirus. According to a report from The Hindu, while the quote – “Together, India will defeat COVID-19” – is attributed to the prime minister, his name has been removed from the certificates.