Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls 2024: EC increases polling time in Telangana in view of heat wave

LS polls 2024: EC increases polling time in Telangana in view of heat wave

The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour in view of heat wave conditions prevailing in the state.

The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.

While the extended time for voting will be applicable in all assembly segments of 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, in the remaining five parliamentary seats, the timing will apply in certain assembly segments, according to a notification issued by the commission.

The hours of polling will be 7 am to 6 pm in the Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda and the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat, it said.

The new timing will also be applicable in five assembly segments of the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, three of Peddapalle seat, six of Warangal (SC) seat, three of Mahabubabad (ST) seat and five of the Khammam Lok Sabha seat, the Election Commission said in its notification.

The decision -- to change the timing -- was taken following a request from the Telangana chief electoral officer in view of representations received from various political parties and contesting candidates on the prevailing situation of heat wave in the state and its effect on voter turnout, according to the notification.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh if BJP comes to power: Shah

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

Apologise for seeking votes for Modi earlier, says Uddhav Thackeray

LS polls: BRS Supremo KCR critiques EC for inaction on CM Revanth Reddy

Some people have made me stranger in my party: Ex Haryana min Anil Vij

Mamata raises concern over rise in voter turnout, questions EVM credibility

LS polls: HC dismisses plea to allow arrested leaders to campaign virtually

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election CommissionLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaTelanganaTelangana AssemblyHeat wave

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story