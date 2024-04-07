LS polls: INDIA alliance wants to save corrupt people, says BJP's Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday charged that the INDI Alliance leaders, who are either on bail or in jail, were keen on protecting the corrupt people whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi was striving hard to end corruption in the country.

Those leaders such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were in prison while Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul were on bail, Nadda said and claimed the opposition leaders presented a contrasting picture compared to the Prime Minister who is an epitome of development and determined to end corruption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says I will finish corruption, but the INDI alliance leaders say save the corrupt people. That is their working style. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK, which stands for Dynasty Money Swindling and Katta Panchayat and its ally the Congress are corrupt. All of them are trying to save their families and dynasties and themselves from their corruption, Nadda said addressing a rally here.

The opposition leaders across the country were mere family parties and were trying to save their dynasty and family parties. So, development is at stake even in Tamil Nadu under the corrupt DMK regime and people should throw out the DMK and its allies for a corrupt-free India, he said.

From the enthusiasm, vigour and vitality that he could see at the meeting here, he was confident that people will send the BJP candidates to Parliament, he said.

Also, Nadda accused the DMK and Congress of going against the Tamil culture, tradition and customs, and this could be gauged by their opposition to the installation of the Sengol in the Parliament by Modi. In this fight against them, we are here to revive the Tamil culture but on the other hand they are trying to destroy the Tamil culture. You should understand this, the BJP president said.

He claimed that the country under Prime Minister's dynamic leadership, took a long leap for development. India which was 11th economic power in the world in 2019 became 5th largest economy under Modi's leadership. When he becomes the Prime Minister for third time, the country would rise further to become the third largest economy in the world, he said.

He listed the numerous achievements of the BJP led government at the Centre in diverse sectors, and said Modi made India strong by focussing on the marginalised sections and in empowering women and farmers, and in meeting the aspirations of the youth. He took care of the Dalits, tribals and those left behind in making India strong, he added.

Tamil Nadu was very special for Modi who increased the tax devolution to the state by three times and grant in aid from the Centre by four times. He ensured hefty allocation for Tamil Nadu under the national health mission (with an allocation of Rs 1,650 crore) for improving health infrastructure, besides allocated Rs 613 crore for development of rural roads, Rs 872 crore for drinking water, Rs 10,346 crore for rural development and enhanced railway budget by 7 times for the state.

On one side we have a Prime Minister working for the country and TN and on the other hand you have INDI alliance - an alliance of parivar bachao, dynasty bachao, save the family and a conglomeration of only corrupt parties, Nadda said at the rally.