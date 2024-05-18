Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Inducements worth Rs 8,889 crore seized; drugs contribute 45%

LS polls: Inducements worth Rs 8,889 crore seized; drugs contribute 45%

At 45 per cent, drugs formed the biggest chunk of the total seizures. Narcotics worth around Rs 3,959 crore were seized, it said

Election Commission of India, ECI
Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Authorities have seized cash, drugs and inducements worth Rs 8,889 crore that aimed to influence voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

At 45 per cent, drugs formed the biggest chunk of the total seizures. Narcotics worth around Rs 3,959 crore were seized, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies and cash influence elections in varying degrees, some flowing directly as inducements while others through reduced levels of circulation of money, the poll authority said.
 

The commission said it has laid special emphasis on the seizure of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Analysis of data found that states and Union Territories that used to be transit zones are increasingly becoming consumption territories of drugs, it said.
 

 

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Coast Guard in joint operations have made three high-value seizures of drugs in just three days, amounting to Rs 892 crore, the poll panel noted.

Rs 849.15 crore in cash, Rs 814.85 crore worth of liquor, drugs worth Rs 3,958.85 crore and precious metals worth Rs 1,260.33 crore have been seized, it added.

Also Read

Over 15 million eligible to vote in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections on May 25

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

Congress is anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan, supports anti-national forces: JP Nadda

Islamic State group poses rising threat in Africa despite progress: UN

Elections 2024: ECI receives 200 complaints on code violations; acts on 169

Modi's 'dhakad' govt brought down wall of Article 370: PM in Ambala

INDIA bloc will win LS polls, BJP will not even cross 200 seats: Mamata

LS polls: 1,409 voters use home voting facility on second day in Delhi

LS polls: PM Modi changed political culture in 10 years, says Nadda

LS polls: Former-PM Manmohan Singh, LK Advani cast votes from home

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElection CommissionNarcotics Control Bureau

First Published: May 18 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story