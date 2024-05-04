LS polls: PM Modi holds roadshow in UP for Kanpur, Akbarpur candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to campaign for the BJP's Kanpur and Akbarpur Lok Sabha seat candidates.

A large crowd cheered for the prime minister as he waved to them from his car.

Modi visited the Gumati Gurdwara before starting his roadshow.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi and Akbarpur candidate Devendra Singh.

The roadshow started from gurdwara.