Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: PM Modi holds roadshow in UP for Kanpur, Akbarpur candidates

LS polls: PM Modi holds roadshow in UP for Kanpur, Akbarpur candidates

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi and Akbarpur candidate Devendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to campaign for the BJP's Kanpur and Akbarpur Lok Sabha seat candidates.

A large crowd cheered for the prime minister as he waved to them from his car.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Modi visited the Gumati Gurdwara before starting his roadshow.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi and Akbarpur candidate Devendra Singh.

The roadshow started from gurdwara.

Also Read

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: PM, President extends best wishes

LS polls highlights: Congress does not want to include Lingayat, Maratha into OBC list, says PM Modi

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

LS polls: Congress' Indore candidate withdraws nomination, could join BJP

Kejriwal, his wife Sunita, Sisodia, Jain in AAP's list of star campaigners

AAP 'urban Naxal party', will bring Maoist menace, says Amit Shah

INDIA bloc PM will be first among equals, will listens to others: Tharoor

Supriya vs Sunetra: Baramati first electoral battle for Pawar clan rivals

Only 170 of 1,717 candidates are women in Phase-4 of Lok Sabha polls: ADR

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaBJPKanpur

First Published: May 04 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story