LS polls: Shiv Sena nominates Naresh Mhaske as its candidate from Thane

The party is yet to announce candidates for the Nashik and Palghar Lok Sabha seats

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, in Thane, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday nominated former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske as its candidate for the Thane Lok Sabha seat.

Mhaske will take on Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and incumbent MP Rajan Vichare. It also officially announced the candidature of CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde as its candidate from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. He currently represents that seat.

Shinde's nomination had been announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a candidate of the ruling 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance), comprising Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, last month. Thane is known to be bastion of CM Shinde. He represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane.

The party is yet to announce candidates for the Nashik and Palghar Lok Sabha seats.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaShiv SenaMaharashtra governmentMaharashtra

First Published: May 01 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

