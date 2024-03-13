Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Mamata disowns brother as he expresses displeasure over ticket distribution

Mamata disowns brother as he expresses displeasure over ticket distribution

A former footballer, Prasun Banerjee, is two-time Lok Sabha MP of the TMC from the Howrah seat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday disowned his younger brother Babun Banerjee after he expressed displeasure over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

She made the remark while speaking to reporters in Jalpaiguri.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Hitting out at her younger brother for speaking out against the party's selection of candidates, Banerjee said, "Before every election, he creates a problem. I don't like greedy people. I don't believe in dynasty politics that I will give him ticket in elections. I have decided to disown him and cut off all relationship with him."

Asked about media reports that he might join the BJP, the West Bengal CM said, "He can do whatever he wants to. The party stands by its official candidate Prasun Banerjee."

Babun Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi, however, denied speculations that he might switch over to the BJP, but said he is pondering over contesting "Lok Sabha polls from the Howrah seat as an independent."

"I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked," he said.

"I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me," he said.

A former footballer, Prasun Banerjee, is two-time Lok Sabha MP of the TMC from the Howrah seat.

Banerjee, one of the younger siblings of Mamata Banerjee, said he is a registered voter of Howrah.

"I know Didi (Mamata Banerjee) would not agree with me. But if needed, I will contest as independent from Howrah Lok Sabha seat," he said.

Asked about speculations that he might join the BJP, he replied in the negative.

"As long Mamatadi is there, I would never quit the party and neither would I join any other political party. Yes as I am connected to sports, I know many BJP leaders, who too are connected with sports," he said.

Also Read

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

BJP threatening people to send ED, CBI to their homes: WB CM Mamata

Those questioning law and order situation trying to malign Bengal: Mamata

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check what Congress is promising to women

EC to set up 10% all-women polling booths in every Assembly seat in Odisha

Unemployment, inflation, 'bhagidari' crucial issues for country: Rahul

'Stop telling lies': BJP responds to Arvind Kejriwal's criticism of CAA

Row over appointment of EC: SC agrees to hear plea of NGO on March 15

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeAll India Trinamool CongressLok Sabha SpeakerLok Sabha electionsBJPhowrah

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story