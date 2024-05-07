Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Modi made 22 billionaires, INDIA bloc will make crores of 'lakhpati': Rahul

Modi made 22 billionaires, INDIA bloc will make crores of 'lakhpati': Rahul

He also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates

Rahul Gandhi also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chaibasa (Jharkhand)
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists.

Addressing an electione rally in Jharkhand's Chaibas, Gandhi promised to make crores of people 'lakhpati' if voted to power.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward, he said INDIA bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution.

The former Congress president said, "PM wants to handover tribals' 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' to 14-15 industrialists...he made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure... We will make crores of lakhpatis if voted to power and provide Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women."

He also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates.

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Meta CEO at Ambanis' event, temples being built in Jamnagar: 5 points

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani performed Bollywood act

Mukesh Ambani's 67th birthday: Inspirational quotes from the billionaire

Actor Shekhar Suman, ex-Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera join BJP

Jobs used to be on sale during Congress rule in Haryana, says Khattar

LS polls: Modi govt neglected MP's Adivasi communities, alleges Congress

LS elections: Incidents of violence mar 3rd phase polling in Bengal

Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 3: Over 25% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBillionaires wealthIndia's BillionaireGautam AdaniMukesh AmbaniIndian National Congress

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story