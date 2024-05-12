Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Money laundering case: ED summons J'khand minister Alam for questioning

Money laundering case: ED summons J'khand minister Alam for questioning

The federal agency had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them

Enforcement Directorate
The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state rural development department. Photo: Agencies
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam for questioning in a money laundering case on May 14, official sources said Sunday.

The federal agency had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Alam, 70, has been asked to depose at the zonal office of the ED in Ranchi on Tuesday for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state rural development department.

Also Read

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

Hemant Soren gets bail for uncle's funeral, criminal writ petition rejected

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Meet Champai Soren, the new Jharkhand CM at helm amid political crisis

Congress will do 'X-ray' of country through caste census: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections: 11 seats in Maharashtra to vote on May 13 in 4th phase

PM lying about Sandeshkhali, but mum on allegation against Guv: Mamata

Constitution is our life-giver, vote to ensure its safety, says Yadav

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul can be scared of atom bomb, BJP is not, says Shah

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Money laundering Jharkhand

First Published: May 12 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story