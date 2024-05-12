Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: Rahul can be scared of atom bomb, BJP is not, says Shah

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul can be scared of atom bomb, BJP is not, says Shah

Shah also said that this time, the people of Kaushambi will have to ensure three hat tricks

Amit Shah,Home Minister,Amit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pratapgarh (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 2:25 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be scared of "atom bomb" but the BJP is not, and that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and "we will take it".

He was referring to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks on Pakistan having an atom bomb.

Addressing an election rally in Pratapgarh in support of BJP candidate from Kaushambi (SC) Lok Sabha seat, Shah said, "Rahul baba, if you want to be scared of the atom bomb, then be scared, we are not scared. Pakistan occupied Kashmir belongs to India and we will take it."

In a video which had gone viral, Aiyar was heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb.

He indicated in the video that if a "mad person" comes to power there and uses the atomic bomb, it will not be good and will have its effect here too.

As the remarks triggered a row, the Congress had said it totally disagreed with the remarks made by Aiyar some months ago.

Shah also said that this time, the people of Kaushambi will have to ensure three hat tricks.

"First (hat trick) is to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time. Second hat trick in UP is to completely wipe off the SP, BSP and Congress for the third time: The third hat trick is to make my friend (Vinod) Sonkar the MP for the third time," Shah said, as he sought votes for BJP candidate Sonkar.

Kaushambi (SC) Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, on May 20.

The parliamentary constituency of Kaushambi consists of assembly segments of Sirathu, Chail and Manjhanpur (SC), which are in Kaushambi district, while the assembly segments of Kunda and Babaganj (SC) are in Pratapgarh district.

There are 10 candidates in the poll fray from Kaushambi, with the main contest between BJP's Sonkar (the sitting Lok Sabha MP) and Samajwadi Party's Pushpendra Saroj.

First Published: May 12 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

