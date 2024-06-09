Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Naveen Patnaik's close aide Pandian quits politics after BJD's defeat

Naveen Patnaik's close aide Pandian quits politics after BJD's defeat

VK Pandian announced his withdrawal from politics following Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) defeat in the Odisha state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2024

VK Pandian, Pandian
Bhubaneswar: BJD leader VK Pandian at an interview with PTI, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
VK Pandian, a close aide of outgoing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, announced his withdrawal from active politics after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) faced a significant defeat in the recent Odisha elections. In a video message, Pandian apologised to the "Biju Parivaar" if his actions had contributed to the party's loss.

Pandian quits politics

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Pandian, who joined the BJD ahead of the assembly polls, expressed his regret and responsibility for the party's defeat. "I consciously decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone in this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has played a part in the Biju Janata Dal's loss. My apologies to the entire Biju Parivaar including all the 'karmis' for this," he stated. He emphasised that his sole intention in joining politics was to assist Patnaik and clarified that he did not desire a political post or power.

2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

The BJP emerged victorious in Odisha, ending the BJD's 24-year rule by winning 78 seats in the 147-member assembly. The BJD secured 51 seats, while the Congress won 14 and the CPI (M) one. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJD failed to secure any seats, with the BJP winning 20 and the Congress one.

Despite the defeat, Patnaik praised Pandian's integrity and contributions. "This is unfortunate. He did an excellent job. He is a person of integrity and honesty," Patnaik remarked. Pandian reiterated his dedication to Patnaik, expressing his honour in working under his leadership and implementing his vision for Odisha.

Naveen Patnaik's resignation

The 2024 Assembly election results marked the end of an era for Odisha, with Patnaik tendering his resignation to the state governor, Raghubar Das. Patnaik's leadership, spanning over 24 years, made him one of India's most influential regional leaders. Reflecting on his tenure, Patnaik stated, "I have always said that when they asked me about my successor, I said clearly that it was not Mr. Pandian. I repeat it. The people of Odisha will decide my successor."

Pandian's political journey

Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-politician from Tamil Nadu, joined the BJD in 2023 after taking voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He served as Patnaik's private secretary for over two decades, contributing to various sectors, including health, education, poverty reduction, investment, and women empowerment.

"Twelve years ago, I joined the Chief Minister's office. It was an honour to be working for Naveen Patnaik. The experience and learnings I had are for a lifetime," he said.

 

Also Read

Centre planning to procure 1 million tonne of chana dal at market price

Naveen Patnaik resigns as CM day after BJP wins Odisha Assembly elections

15 years after severing ties, Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to return to NDA

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals succumb to their biggest defeat under Rishabh Pant

2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly elections: Here's all you need to know

Man who claimed he would be no more if Pankaja Munde loses dead in accident

Modi does not have mandate like Nehru did: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

AAP leaders take feedback from Delhi councillors after LS poll defeat

Akhilesh Yadav to be Samajwadi Party's leader in LS, will resign as UP LoP

INDIA not staking claim to form govt today, it might tomorrow: Mamata

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsOdisha BJDbiju janata dalNaveen PattnaikPolitics in IndiaPolitical partiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story