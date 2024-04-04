Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals succumb to their biggest defeat under Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals succumb to their biggest defeat under Rishabh Pant

This loss by 106 runs eclipsed their previous worst defeat by a margin of runs in the IPL under the captaincy of Pant

IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals succumb to their biggest defeat under Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh
Apr 04 2024
Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, April 3 had to face the embarrassment of recording their biggest defeat under the captaincy of Rishbah Pant in the history of the Indian Premier League as the Kolkata Knight Riders humbled them by a whopping 106 runs at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. 

What was Delhi Capitals' previous worst defeat under Rishabh Pant in the IPL?

This loss by 106 runs eclipsed their previous worst defeat by a margin of runs in the IPL under the captaincy of Pant. It was in  IPL 2022 when the Capitals were thrashed by 91 runs by the Chennai Super Kings on May 8, 2022, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. 

Just like in the match against the KKR, the Capitals were tasked to chase a total beyond 200. Chasing 209 to win, they were bowled out for 117. Mitchell Marsh top scored with 25 while Moeen Ali picked three wickers for Chennai. 

Where does the loss against KKR sit among Delhi Capitals' worst defeats?

Delhi has the misfortune of holding the record for the worst defeat in the history of the IPL as they were bowled out for 66 while chasing 2143 to win against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017. They lost that match by a margin of 146 runs. In 2008, during the inaugural season of the IPL, the then-Delhi Daredevils were bowled out for 87 while chasing a target of 193 to win against the Rajasthan Royals. They lost the game by 105 runs. 

Thus this IPL 2024 loss against KKR would be the Capitals' second-worst defeat in the history of the richest league. 

Top five worst defeats of Delhi Capitals in IPL history 

Against Year Margin of Defeat (Runs) Delchi Capitals Score Opposition team's total
         
Mumbai Indians 2017 146 66/10 212
Kolkata Knight Riders 2024 106 166/10 272
Rajasthan Royals 2008 105 87/10 192
Mumbai Indians 2010 98 120/9 218
Chennai Super Kings 2014 93 84/9 177

