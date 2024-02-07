Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar: EC allots new name for Sharad Pawar led faction

NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar: EC allots new name for Sharad Pawar led faction

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
The Election Commission on Wednesday allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the group led by Sharad Pawar.

The order by the poll authority came a day after it gave the Nationalist Congress Party name and the "clock" election symbol to the group led by Ajit Pawar, who had walked away with a majority NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly in July last year.

The Commission had asked the Sharad Pawar group to suggest three names of which one could be allotted in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Accordingly, the Sharad Pawar group has suggested the names -- Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party -- Sharadrao Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar -- to the Commission.

The faction had also sought 'banyan tree' as the election symbol for itself.

The Commission conveyed to Sharad Pawar that it has "acceded to your first preference, i.e. 'Nationalist Congress PArty -- Sharadchandra Pawar' as the name of your group/faction as a onetime option for the purposes of forthcoming election to 6 seats in the Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra...

Topics :Election CommissionSharad PawarPolitics

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

