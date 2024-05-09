Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Not everyone looks alike in India: Adhir on Pitroda's 'racist' remarks

The controversy that followed Pitroda's comment in the wake of the ongoing general elections drove the leader to quit as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader and candidate for Lok Sabha elections Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses a press conference at the party office at Berhampore, in Murshidabad district, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Baharampore (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:18 PM IST
The Congress's West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday defended Sam Pitroda's "racist" comment by stating that "India too has dark-skinned people akin to the N****es".

The senior Congress leader and party's nominee from Baharampur Lok Sabha seat resonated with Pitroda who stirred a controversy by comparing people of south and east Indian origin to Africans and Chinese respectively.
 

"According to the topography of our country, our regional features differ. In our Hindustan, we have Proto-Australian class, N***o class, Mongoloid class. I don't need to speak much on personal opinions," Chowdhury said at the party office here.

"That's what we are taught in schools. Not everyone looks alike. Some are black, others are white," the Congress leader said.

The controversy that followed Pitroda's comment in the wake of the ongoing general elections drove the leader to quit as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaAdhir Ranjan ChowdhurySam Pitroda

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

