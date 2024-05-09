Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Free pilgrimage to Ayodhya for 500,000 Odiyas if BJP wins: Himanta

Addressing an election rally at Kalimela here, the senior BJP leader also took a swipe at the ruling BJD for naming villages with numbers in Malkangiri district

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Guwahati, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Malkangiri (Odisha)
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the BJP will ensure free pilgrimage of five lakh people from Odisha to Ayodhya's Ram temple if the party is voted to power in the eastern state.

Addressing an election rally at Kalimela here, the senior BJP leader also took a swipe at the ruling BJD for naming villages with numbers in Malkangiri district.

In Assam, I have decided to take one lakh people to Ayodhya, and the state government will bear the cost. As Odisha is bigger than Assam, 5 lakh people should get this facility. A new BJP chief minister will facilitate this pilgrimage if the party is voted to power in Odisha, Sarma said.

Sarma also sought to connect with the large number of Bengali-speaking population in Malkangiri district, assuring the people that Bengali teachers will be appointed, among other promises.
 

About one lakh Bengali-speaking people were rehabilitated in Malkangiri district after the 1971 Bangladesh war.

On names of villages in the district bearing numbers such as MV-82, MV-83', the Assam CM said: Only inmates in jails are assigned numbers, but here, villages are named with numbers. This is a dishonor to people.

Appointing Bengali teachers and changing the names of these villages are two guarantees of the BJP, Sarma said.

He also criticised the BJD government for failing to provide employment to the youth of Odisha.

They are not getting jobs, question papers are being leaked if the BJP government is formed, we will provide jobs to 3 lakh youths on the basis of merit, Sarma asserted.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

