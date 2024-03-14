Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / 'One nation, no election': Cong's dig at govt after Kovind panel report

'One nation, no election': Cong's dig at govt after Kovind panel report

The panel recommended preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India in consultation with state election authorities

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
The Congress on Thursday attacked the government after a high-level committee recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies, alleging that they want to completely dismantle the Constitution with the objective of 'one nation, no election'.

In its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu that ran into over 18,000 pages, the panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

Asked about the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told PTI in Nashik, "The Prime Minister's objective is very clear, he is going around asking for a clear majority, two-thirds majority, 400 seats, and the cat is out of the bag. They want to completely dismantle Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and with what objective -- 'one nation, no election' that is what they want."

In its report, the panel said simultaneous polls will spur development process and social cohesion, deepen foundations of democratic rubric and help realise aspirations of "India, that is Bharat".

The panel recommended preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India in consultation with state election authorities.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said this is not a political issue and is aimed at saving money and other resources.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaIndian National CongressPresident of IndiaLok SabhaBJP

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

