Phase 4 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 9 am?

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections witnessed a 10.4 per cent voter turnout in the first two hours of voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories (UTs) on Monday.

Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi encouraged citizens to exercise their voting rights in large numbers. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Additionally, voting began in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 legislative assembly seats in Odisha.

Lok Sabha elections: Voter turnout in Telangana Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 9.51 per cent by 9 am as polling commenced for 17 Lok Sabha seats.

Notable figures, including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President G Kishan Reddy, and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, cast their votes. Film actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Junior NTR also participated in the electoral process.

Lok Sabha elections: Voter turnout in West Bengal

Polling in eight Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal progressed peacefully, with a 15.24 per cent voter turnout reported by 9 am.

Stringent security measures were in place as polling stations opened in constituencies, including Baharampur, Krishnanagar, and Ranaghat. A total of 14,530,017 voters were eligible to vote across 15,507 polling stations, comprising men, women, and third-gender individuals.

Lok Sabha elections: Voter turnout in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, 11 out of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies recorded a voter turnout of 6.45 per cent by 9 am.

Polling, which began at 7 am, continued in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, and other constituencies. Prominent candidates, including Union minister Raosaheb Danve and BJP leader Pankaja Munde, exercised their franchise.

The state witnessed a total of 22.8 million eligible voters, with polling stations equipped with ballot units, control units, and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines to facilitate the voting process.

Lok Sabha elections: Voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a voter turnout of 9.05 per cent for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 9.21 per cent for the 175-seat Assembly by 9 am.

Prominent figures including Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, along with their families, exercised their franchise early in the day. Parties like YSRCP, TDP, and BJP contested in various constituencies as per the NDA seat-sharing agreement.

Lok Sabha elections: Voter turnout in Odisha

Odisha recorded approximately 9.23 per cent voter turnout in the initial two hours of polling across four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly seats.

Notable leaders cast their votes as the voting process proceeded smoothly, with few instances of electronic voting machine (EVM) glitches reported. Tight security arrangements were in place to ensure peaceful polling in the region.

Lok Sabha elections: Voter turnout in Jharkhand

Jharkhand saw a voter turnout of 11.78 per cent in the first two hours of polling for four Lok Sabha seats.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda expressed confidence in BJP's victory, while polling remained peaceful across all constituencies. Stringent security measures were implemented to facilitate smooth conduct of elections in the Maoist-affected Singhbhum seat.

Lok Sabha elections: Voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh

An average voter turnout of 14.97 per cent was recorded in eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh till 9 am. Incidents of rain disrupted polling in certain areas, but overall voting progressed peacefully.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other prominent leaders exercised their franchise early in the morning. None of the above (NOTA) gained attention in the Indore constituency after a last-minute withdrawal of a Congress candidate.

Lok Sabha elections: Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh registered a voter turnout of 11.67 per cent in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth round of the general elections. Noteworthy constituencies like Kannauj and Kheri witnessed active participation from voters. The state observed smooth polling, with special attention to security measures and arrangements for peaceful voting.