Lok Sabha polls 2024: Telangana records 9.51% voter turnout till 9 am

Telangana recorded 9.51 per cent voter turnout till 9 am on Monday as polling was underway for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, according to an Election Commission app.

Polling which began at 7 am will end by 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, film actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR were among the prominent persons who voted.

BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha also exercised their franchise.