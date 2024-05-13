Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls 2024: Telangana records 9.51% voter turnout till 9 am

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Telangana records 9.51% voter turnout till 9 am

Polling which began at 7 am will end by 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier

election,vote,voting,election 2024,lok sabha voting
Sullurupeta: People cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sullurupeta in Tirupati district, Monday, May 13, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telangana recorded 9.51 per cent voter turnout till 9 am on Monday as polling was underway for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, according to an Election Commission app.

Polling which began at 7 am will end by 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, film actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR were among the prominent persons who voted.

BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha also exercised their franchise.

Also Read

BCCI central contract 2024: What next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

EC takes care of electoral rolls, not me: Owaisi on bogus votes allegation

We will continue to oppose CAA, no alliance in Telangana, says Owaisi

LS polls 2024: PM Modi to address poll rally in Telangana's Medak today

'We have lost our masjid': Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Ram temple opening

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Andhra Pradesh records 9.05% voter turnout till 9 am

LS polls: Over 10% polling recorded in five seats in Bihar till 9 am

LS polls 2024: Madhya Pradesh records 14.97% voter turnout until 9 am

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Odisha records 9.23% voter turnout till 9 am

Lok Sabha polls 2024: 6.45% voter turnout in Maharashtra until 9 am

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsTelangana

First Published: May 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story